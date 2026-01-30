Brewers Manager Pushing for Another Starter: Two Names to Watch

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason to date. Their biggest move was the trade of Freddy Peralta, who went to the New York Mets along with Tobias Myers in exchange for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

Sproat is Major League ready and can slide right into the Brewers' starting rotation. But manager Pat Murphy says he wants one more arm to add to that mix. The free agent market still has a few lower-cost options that could help the Brewers.

Here are two potential targets they can pursue to shore things up and add depth to their roster.

Jose Quintana

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) relieves pitcher Jose Quintana (62) in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quintana was signed in spring training last offseason and performed very well with the Brewers in 2025, going 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA and helping them cruise to another National League Central title. The former All-Star dealt with a few injuries, but still made 24 starts and pitched 131 2/3 innings.

If he can stay healthy, he's a good option to have in the rotation. He may be 37 years old, but he's still a very durable starting pitcher that can bolster a rotation and give a team innings, and he shouldn't cost more than a one-year deal at this point in his career.

Nick Martinez

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in relief in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Martinez is an interesting case because he can be used as a starter and a reliever. He went 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA last year in 40 appearances with the Cincinnati Reds, making 26 starts in the process.

He can also eat innings, having thrown 165 2/3 innings in 2025. The 35-year-old may not be an ace by any means, but he's still a solid veteran that shouldn't cost much for a team that is still trying to stay in contention but also be cost-conscious.

The Brewers still have hopes of being back in the postseason, and a veteran addition like Martinez could make a huge difference for this team if that's the route they decide to go. Like Quintana, he shouldn't cost too much and should only be in the market for a one-year deal, perhaps with an option for 2027 depending on how his season goes.

Both options make sense for the Brewers. They will need to add at least one more arm.

