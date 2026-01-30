Brewers Predicted to Lose 8-Year Veteran to Nationals in Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason. They traded for left-hander Angel Zerpa and also sent right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, but they haven't done much in free agency.

They might need a little bit of help on the offensive side of things. While Andrew Vaughn has emerged as their starting first baseman, there's no guarantee he'll repeat his success. Meanwhile, Rhys Hoskins is still a free agent and hasn't signed yet.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that Hoskins will ultimately leave Milwaukee and sign with the Washington Nationals before everything is said and done this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brewers need to be more active

Sep 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) follows through on his RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images1 | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The Brewers have been quiet this offseason. They're going to need to be a little more active if they want to remain on top in the National League Central. Hoskins struggled in 2025, hitting .237/.332/.416 with just 12 home runs. But he still is a solid power threat and a good option for first base and the outfield.

If the Brewers let him go, then it will be clear that they are putting their faith in Vaughn at first base. But not having Hoskins back might be a bit of a gamble, especially if Vaughn doesn't repeat his 2025 success.

The Brewers have been able to get by over the past several years without having to be very active in the offseason, but they could use a little more offense, and after the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman, they should be looking for a way to counter that.

However, they have remained quiet and it doesn't appear that they have anything on the horizon. But it should be interesting to see what they decide to do at first base.

The safest bet would be to trust Vaughn, but also have somebody that could be used in a pinch if he regresses, and that is where Hoskins would come in handy for this team.

He could boost the Nationals' lineup significantly, but the Brewers need him more, as they are trying to contend again in 2026, even after the Peralta trade.

It will be interesting to see what the Brewers decide to do. They can't keep relying on a passive approach if they want to remain competitive for years to come.

More MLB: Brewers Sign 3-Year MLB Veteran Away From Phillies