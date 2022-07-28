Bryce Harper's Instagram Story On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper posted a photo to his Instagram story.

Bryce Harper's Instagram story

Harper has been out of the lineup since June 25 against the San Diego Padres due to a thumb injury he sustained in the game.

Recently, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia relayed an update on Harper.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia: "“I’ll hope fully be in rightfield by the end of the year, playing out there and being successful throwing a baseball” -Bryce Harper is hoping to have the pins out of his broken thumb early next week"

"That's the main goal right now, trying to get back in the lineup as fast as possible," Harper said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I want to be playing at a high-level when I'm back too, not just 'hey I'm back'.

Harper is one of the famous players in the Major Leagues, and he was one of the most hyped prospects to ever come out of high school (in any sport).

He began his career with the Washington Nationals, and signed with the Phillies in 2019 on a 13-year, $330 million contract.

As for the team, they beat the Atlanta Braves by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday night, and they will Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates on Thursday night.

They are currently in third place in the NL East DiVincenzo with a 51-47 record in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season.

Right now, they trail the first place New York Mets by 10.0 games.