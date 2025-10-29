Fastball

Cal Raleigh's Latest Award Proves Mariners Star Should Win MVP Over Aaron Judge

It's the hottest awards debate we've had in forever...

Jackson Roberts

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Cal Raleigh vs. Aaron Judge is the Major League Baseball awards debate to end all debates.

Judge, the defending and two-time Most Valuable Player, is seeking a third crown, and his offensive stats mostly trump Raleigh's. But the Seattle Mariners catcher hit 12 more home runs than any other backstop has ever notched in a season while playing the game's most grueling defensive position, and also matched Judge stride for stride in wins above replacement.

If you're not a Mariners or a New York Yankees fan, it's one of the toughest calls that's ever had to be made. But Raleigh and Judge's peers already made their call, and they're arguably the most important source of information.

Raleigh beats out Judge for Players Choice Awards

Cal Raleigh
Jul 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) scores the game winning run against Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) on a sacrifice fly by Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the MLB Players Association announced the winners of the 2025 Players Choice Awards, and Raleigh was given the Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player honors over Judge.

"It was a record-setting season for Cal Raleigh, who rewrote the history books with his unprecedented power surge," read the press release from the MLBPA. "Raleigh hit the most home runs in a single season by a Seattle Mariner, by a switch-hitter and by a catcher, while becoming the first Player to homer 20 or more times from both sides of the plate and winning the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

"The North Carolina native led the league in homers and RBIs to go along with a stellar .948 OPS and elite defense behind the plate."

We're not going to rehash the statistical arguments for either player to win MVP here. Both sides have legitimate cases, and those who feel passionately one way or the other will be quick to not only discredit those arguments, but call the other side stupid for even suggesting their viewpoint.

However, even if there's a bit of Judge fatigue involved, the fact that the players from the other 28 teams believe Raleigh was the best player in baseball this year has to count for an awful lot. They're the ones with the best perspectives on how hard it is to do what each accomplished this season, and understandably, they're giving the catcher the nod.

Jackson Roberts
