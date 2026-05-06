Carlos Correa Headlines Growing List of Injured MLB Stars

Another Major League Baseball superstar is going to miss a lot of time.

On Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Houston Astros All-Star Carlos Correa is needs season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle that will take between six and eight months to recover.

"Carlos Correa needs season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his left ankle. Recovery is 6-8 months, he said," Rome wrote.

Before getting hurt, Correa was putting together a very solid season for Houston. The 31-year-old played in 32 games and slashed .279/.369/.418 with three homers, 16 RBIs, eight doubles and 22 runs scored.

Now, Correa joins a list of stars around the league who are currently out.

Corbin Burnes — Arizona Diamondbacks

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

When healthy, Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He was the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner and last pitched in 2025 with the Arizona. He had a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts, but hasn't appeared in a game since. Right now, he's on the 60-Day Injured List, but should return in 2026 at some point. His last full season was in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, when he logged a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. — Atlanta Braves

May 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Acuña's injury is far less serious than Correa's. Right now, Acuña's is on the 10-Day Injured List due to a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring. He's on the shelf, but it shouldn't be overtly long until he returns.

Spencer Schwellenbach — Atlanta Braves

Jun 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old made 17 starts last season and had a 3.09 ERA in his second season in the big leagues. But he hasn't pitched in a game yet this season and is on the 60-Day Injured List. He isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break.

Justin Steele — Chicago Cubs

Apr 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The one-time All-Star hasn't pitched in a game yet this season due to an elbow issue and also isn't expected to pitch until the second half of the 2026 season.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tarik Skubal, the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is sidelined and expected to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. He will be sidelined two or three months, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mookie Betts — Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) looks on from the dugout steps during the game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Betts hasn't played in a game since April 4 due to an oblique injury. On the bright side, he's expected to face live pitching as soon as Thursday.