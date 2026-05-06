Carlos Correa Headlines Growing List of Injured MLB Stars
Another Major League Baseball superstar is going to miss a lot of time.
On Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Houston Astros All-Star Carlos Correa is needs season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle that will take between six and eight months to recover.
"Carlos Correa needs season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his left ankle. Recovery is 6-8 months, he said," Rome wrote.
Before getting hurt, Correa was putting together a very solid season for Houston. The 31-year-old played in 32 games and slashed .279/.369/.418 with three homers, 16 RBIs, eight doubles and 22 runs scored.
Now, Correa joins a list of stars around the league who are currently out.
Corbin Burnes — Arizona Diamondbacks
When healthy, Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He was the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner and last pitched in 2025 with the Arizona. He had a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts, but hasn't appeared in a game since. Right now, he's on the 60-Day Injured List, but should return in 2026 at some point. His last full season was in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, when he logged a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts.
Ronald Acuña Jr. — Atlanta Braves
Acuña's injury is far less serious than Correa's. Right now, Acuña's is on the 10-Day Injured List due to a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring. He's on the shelf, but it shouldn't be overtly long until he returns.
Spencer Schwellenbach — Atlanta Braves
The 25-year-old made 17 starts last season and had a 3.09 ERA in his second season in the big leagues. But he hasn't pitched in a game yet this season and is on the 60-Day Injured List. He isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break.
Justin Steele — Chicago Cubs
The one-time All-Star hasn't pitched in a game yet this season due to an elbow issue and also isn't expected to pitch until the second half of the 2026 season.
Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal, the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is sidelined and expected to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. He will be sidelined two or three months, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Mookie Betts — Los Angeles Dodgers
Betts hasn't played in a game since April 4 due to an oblique injury. On the bright side, he's expected to face live pitching as soon as Thursday.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com