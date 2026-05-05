Reds vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds: Expect a High-Scoring Game on Tuesday Night

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play the second game of a four-game set to kick off this week on Tuesday, May 5.

Chicago won the series opener on Monday, and it enters as a sizable -171 favorite in Game 2. Right-hander Jameson Taillon (4.41 ERA) is on the mound for the Cubbies, and they’re 4-2 in his six starts in 2026.

The Reds will counter with All-Star Andrew Abbott, who is off to a slow start in 2026, posting a 5.97 ERA in seven starts. After blanking Boston on Opening Day, Abbott has allowed two or more runs in each of his last six outings.

So, it makes sense that the Cubs are favored, as they have one of the five-best offenses in MLB at this point in the season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-156)

Cubs -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Reds: +141

Cubs: -171

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Reds vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (1-2, 5.97 ERA)

Chicago: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 4.41 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Reds.TV

Reds record: 20-15

Cubs record: 23-12

Reds vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+458)

In today’s best home run props column at SI Betting , I broke down why Cruz is undervalued against the Cubbies:

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz has displayed some impressive power in 2026, hitting 10 home runs through his first 35 games. Cruz has a .911 OPS, and he’s been effective from both sides of the plate, homering five times against right-handed pitching and five times against left-handed pitching.

Now, he takes on Chicago Cubs righty Jameson Taillon, who is struggling to start the 2026 season. Taillon has a 4.41 ERA and has allowed nine home runs in six appearances. In fact, the Cubs righty has just one start all season where he didn't allow a long ball.

Cruz has crushed Taillon in his career, going 5-for-14 with a double, two home runs and a 1.257 OPS. So, at north of 4/1, the Reds shortstop is a pretty solid value bet on Tuesday.

Cruz has also been hot as of late, hitting .333 with four homers and a 1.045 OPS over his last 12 games.

Reds vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

Both Taillon and Abbott have struggled in the 2026 season, and the Cubs have a top-five offense in both runs scored and OPS.

So, I’m taking the OVER on Tuesday night with this total set at just eight runs.

Taillon enters this game with a 4.11 expected ERA, and he’s allowed a ton of home runs (nine) which makes him a tough pitcher to trust to pitch a bunch of scoreless innings. On top of that, he allowed three or more runs in four of his five starts in the month of April.

As for Abbott, he ranks in just the 23rd percentile in expected ERA and the 12th percentile in expected batting average against. After a strong 2025 season where he made an All-Star team, Abbott has nearly a 6.00 ERA in the 2026 campaign.

So, I’ll gladly fade him against one of the best offenses in baseball.

The latest betting trends also favor a high-scoring game on Tuesday night. The OVER is 22-12-1 in the Cubs’ games and 21-13-1 in the Reds’ games in the 2026 season.

Pick: OVER 8 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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