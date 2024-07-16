Chicago Cubs Pitcher Had Hilarious Post on X During Home Run Derby
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon had a hilarious post on "X" while watching the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
As Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) and Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers) battled it out in the finals of the event, Taillon posted "How many pitchers have given up a homer to both Teoscar and Witt?" He then had a laughing emoji and a meme saying "I've done this before."
Given that Taillon has pitched in both the American and National Leagues, he's certainly had a chance to come across both players on multiple occasions. Hernandez ended up winning the event, becoming the first Dodger in history to take home the crown.
As for Taillon, he won't be playing in the All-Star Game, but he is putting together a nice season for Cubs manager Craig Counsell. Despite being injured earlier in the year, he's 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA, pairing with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele to make a formidable top three in the rotation.
Taillon is in his eight major league season, although he's been in the big league scene for nine (he missed all of 2020). He's played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Cubs. Lifetime, he's 66-49 with a 3.92 ERA. He's won double-digit games in two different seasons of his career and is on pace to do it again this year.
The Cubs will be back in action on Friday against the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Here's hoping Taillon doesn't give up any homers in that one...
