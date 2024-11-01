Chicago White Sox Ace Named as "Most Likely" Player to Be Traded This Offseason
The Chicago White Sox just hired Will Venable as their new manager in an exciting development for the organization. However, as soon as Venable gets to town, the team could be ready to further tear down.
On Thursday, MLBTradeRumors released their list of the 35 players who are "most likely" to be traded this offseason and the Sox have two players who could end up in new uniforms in 2025.
Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet was listed as the most likely player in the league to be dealt, while outfielder Luis Robert Jr. checked in at No. 34.
With regards to Crochet, the outlet had this to say:
No mystery here. Crochet was the most talked-about trade candidate for much of the summer and only wound up staying put in Chicago after reports surfaced that he was seeking an extension if he was to pitch in the postseason and was adamant about remaining a starter in the aftermath of a trade. Crochet, the No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft, has been a high-profile arm since the moment he was drafted but has been beset by injuries.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA. While the losses are a product of the White Sox poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet is under contract through 2026, so he comes with team control and affordability.
The 27-year-old Robert Jr. also comes with affordability and control, as he can be had through 2027. However, he's coming off a down year in which he hit just .224 with 14 homers. He also only played 100 games after battling injury.
He had a great year in 2023, making the All-Star Game and finishing 12th in the MVP voting. He comes with tantalizing talent.
The White Sox went 41-121 this past season.
