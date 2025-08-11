Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
Despite losing five of their last nine games, the Tigers still hold a six-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. They scored a 9-5 victory against the Angels on Sunday, but the consistency hasn’t been flowing like usual in Detroit to start August.
The White Sox are dead last in the AL, having broken a six-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Chris Paddack (4-10, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound for Detroit. While he has allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts, he offers a steadier workload than most back-end arms. Chicago will start with Elvis Peguero (0-0, 4.91 ERA) in what will be his first career start, as part of a bullpen game. Peguero has not thrown more than two innings in any outing this year.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+114)
- White Sox +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Tigers (-142)
- White Sox (+120)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Chris Paddack (4-10, 4.91 ERA)
- White Sox: Elvis Peguero (0-0, 4.91 ERA)
Tigers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Detroit, CHSN
- Tigers Record: 68-51
- White Sox Record: 43-75
Tigers vs. White Sox Prop Bet
- Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+310 at FanDuel)
Carpenter has 21 home runs this year; six of those are against the White Sox — a team he’s hitting .280 against in seven games. He’s taken four deep in his last five games against AL Central opponents and is slugging .382 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 12 games since returning from injury. He’s already feasted on White Sox pitching this year as part of Detroit’s .278 team average in the matchup. Peguero’s short outing will hand Carpenter at-bats against Chicago’s shaky bullpen, which has allowed the third-most homers in the AL.
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
As if the White Sox staff wasn’t depleted enough. Peguero’s pitch count limitations mean Chicago’s bullpen — the third-worst in MLB with a 5.21 ERA — will be heavily involved, and the Tigers are hitting .278 against the Sox this season. While Detroit’s offense has leaned toward a home-run-or-bust approach lately, they still rank 10th in batting average and eighth in slug percentage and runs scored.
No, Paddack hasn’t been a lights out insurance policy, but he’s a proven starter facing an opponent with the second-worst batting average in baseball and just 19 home wins all year.
Even if Paddack surrenders some early damage, the Tigers’ bullpen — ranked 10th in ERA — is better equipped to protect a lead than Chicago’s. There’s been market movement toward Detroit on both the money line and run line to reinforce the sharp play on Detroit.
Pick: Detroit -1.5 (+114 at FanDuel)
