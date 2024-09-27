Chicago White Sox Beloved Television Broadcaster Signs Contract Extension
Chicago White Sox television broadcaster Steve Stone has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the organization. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon as the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 7-0.
The following comes from a team-issued press release:
A 2023 Ford Frick Award finalist and award-winning analyst, Stone begins his 18th season as a White Sox broadcaster in 2025, working a more limited game schedule.
“I wanted to sign a long-term contract that would ensure I will spend the rest of my career with the Chicago White Sox,” said Stone. “I have spent almost the entirety of my time in baseball in Chicago, first as a player and now as a broadcaster. Throughout all this time, I have viewed the White Sox as my family, and I just want to spend my days with the people who I consider to be members of my family.”
The 77-year-old Stone had long paired with former White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson to make up one of the best booths in baseball, but Harrelson retired a few years ago. The popular Jason Benetti took over, but has since moved on to the Detroit Tigers.
A former player, Stone spent 11 years in the big leagues with the White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. A pitcher, he went 107-93 with a 3.97 ERA.
He won the American League Cy Young for Baltimore in 1980, going 25-7 with a 3.83 ERA. He also made the All-Star Game that season.
The White Sox are currently 39-120, tied for the most losses in a single-season in baseball history.
