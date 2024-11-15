Chicago White Sox Make Big Hire to Help Turn Around Offensive Woes
It's no secret that the Chicago White Sox need help at every level of the organization right now. The team is coming off a 41-121 season that saw them finish with the worst record in the Modern Era.
However, the organization is doing all it can to turn it around. First, they've recently hired up-and-comer Will Venable as the club's next manager. Furthermore, they have taken steps to improve the team's league-worst offense by hiring Ryan Fuller as their new Director of Hitting.
The following comes from a portion of the press release below:
Fuller, 34, spent the last three seasons as co-hitting coach with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore ranked among the 2024 major-league leaders in home runs (2nd, 235), extra-base hits (3rd, 530), slugging percentage (3rd, .435), runs scored (4th, 786), runs per game (4th, 4.85), RBI (4th, 759), hits (7th, 1,391) and batting average (7th, .250). Since 2022, the Orioles rank fourth in the American League and eighth in baseball with 2,267 runs scored (4.66 per game).
Obviously, with Baltimore, Fuller was working with some of the best, young hitters in the game. He won't have that in Chicago, where the talent is depleted. However, if the team is able to deal either of Garrett Crochet or Luis Robert this offseason, they could drastically increase the talent in the organization.
There's been hefty talk of trading Crochet this winter and he is expected to be dealt. The White Sox have already said they want a position player return in any deal for Crochet, which would likely sit well with Fuller.
