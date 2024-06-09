Chicago White Sox Listening to Trade Offers For Luis Robert Jr., Set High Asking Price
The Chicago White Sox are fielding trade offers for outfielder Luis Robert Jr., USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday morning.
Per Nightengale, the White Sox are listening to offers on "anybody and everybody" with their record currently sitting at 17-48. That includes Robert and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, two of the very few bright spots on Chicago's roster.
Prying Robert away from the White Sox could be easier said than done, however, considering their current asking price for the 26-year-old former All-Star.
Nightengale reported that the White Sox will command a package greater than the one the San Diego Padres gave up for Juan Soto in 2022, should they decide to trade Robert.
In that deal, the Washington Nationals got shortstop CJ Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood, right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana and veteran first baseman Luke Voit in exchange for Soto and veteran first baseman Josh Bell. Of the five prospects that San Diego parted with, four had ranked inside the top 100 at one point or another and two were once part of MLB Pipeline's top 10.
The Padres flipped Soto to the New York Yankees in December, but were unable to recoup their losses thanks to the slugger's expiring contract.
As for Robert, he is under team control through the 2027 season, including his two $20 million team option years.
Robert is batting just .205 with four home runs, a. 745 OPS and a -0.1 WAR so far in 2024, but that is through just 11 games. He was out from April 6 to June 3 with a right hip flexor injury.
Missing time due to injury is nothing new for Robert, who has struggled to stay on the field since appearing in 56 of 60 games in 2020. That season, Robert won a Gold Glove and was runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year.
After that, however, Robert missed 94 games in 2021 and 62 games in 2022. Robert only missed 17 games in 2023, but he has already missed 53 in 2024.
Robert hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS and a 5.0 WAR last season, winning a Silver Slugger and placing 12th in AL MVP voting. For his career, Robert is a .278 hitter with an .825 OPS, averaging 33 home runs, 93 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
