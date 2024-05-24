Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles Game Ends With Controversial Interference Call
The Chicago White Sox entered the bottom of the ninth inning down six runs to the Baltimore Orioles late Thursday night. A few RBI singles and hit-by-pitches later, the gap was suddenly down to two.
Baltimore then brought in Craig Kimbrel, their third reliever of the frame, to try and stop the bleeding.
Outfielder Andrew Benintendi stepped up to the plate with one out and two men on, representing the winning run. He didn't do much to keep the rally alive, though, popping out to shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
As Henderson made his way towards the ball, the umpires called for an infield fly. Andrew Vaughn, meanwhile, slowly made his way back to second, where he started the play.
Catcher Korey Lee was due up next, but he never got a chance to play the hero.
Instead, Vaughn got called for interfering with Henderson, resulting in a game-ending double play.
Manager Pedro Grifol came onto the field pleading his case, but crew chief Adrian Johnson was having none of it. The decision was final, as was the Orioles' 8-6 victory.
Naturally, baseball fans were up in arms on social media, coming to the White Sox's defense. Chicago's local broadcast team didn't pull any punches, either.
After all, Vaughn's interference shouldn't have made a difference on the play, which had been called dead anyways.
Not even two months into the 2024 regular season, umpires have made headline after headline for numerous grievous errors. According to many people online, this was up there with the worst of them.
The White Sox dropped to 15-36 with the loss, while the Orioles improved to 30-18. The two foes will face off another three times this weekend, starting with a Friday night matchup that gets going at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.