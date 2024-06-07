Chicago White Sox Position Player Goes Viral For Incredibly Slow Pitch
I don't think anyone will be confusing Chicago White Sox' infielder Danny Mendick for Paul Skenes or Aroldis Chapman any time soon...
Pitching in the ninth inning of a 14-2 blowout on Thursday night, Mendick unleased a 35 MPH slow ball that actually induced a double play. The eephus pitch went viral on social media, even catching the attention of Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) who put the highlight clip out.
Danny Mendick's Filthy 35mph Slowball getting a huge Double Play.
Even in the midst of the blowout, Mendick couldn't help but let out just a little bit of a wry smile. It was the best thing that happened all night for the White Sox, who are the worst team in baseball at 15-48.
The White Sox were in the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021 and featured several young and up-and-coming stars at that time, so it's amazing to see how far they've fallen - and how quickly.
The 30-year-old Mendick is an infielder by trade, but he just may start to pick up mop-up duties on the mound moving forward. In his sixth major league season, he has played for the White Sox and New York Mets. Lifetime, he's a .238 hitter with 13 homers and 55 RBI.
The White Sox will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Red Sox for game two of a weekend series. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Garrett Crochet pitches for Chicago. He'll be opposed by Cooper Criswell.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.