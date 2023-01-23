Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez

The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.

“That should be good for a couple of wins,’’ a White Sox official told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “He was such a pain for us.’’

Arraez has a career .327 Batting Average in games against the White Sox. Last season, he posted a .373 average and 1.273 OPS against the White Sox.

The Twins traded Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio last Friday.

Nightengale also spoke with American League executive that wondered how the Twins' offense will look without Arraez in the lead-off spot.

“Let’s see how that lineup fares without Arraez batting leadoff,’’ an AL executive told Nightengale. “He helped those guys so much. This game values starting pitchers so much, but is a No. 4 starter more valuable than a great leadoff hitter?’’

Outfielder Byron Buxton is expected to bat lead-off. The Twins will need him to remain healthy. The former no. 2 overall draft pick has only played more than 100 games in a season once in his eight-year career, in 2017. Last season, he played just 92 games.

The Twins will also need newly re-signed shortstop Carlos Correa to remain healthy too. Correa has landed on the Injured List seven times in his eight Major League seasons.

