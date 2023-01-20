Twins, Marlins Nearing Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez Trade

The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins are closing in on a trade in which the Marlins would acquire utility man and reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report.

According to Craig Mish, in exchange for Luis Arraez, the Marlins are sending Lopez and infield prospect Jose Salas to the Twins. Salas is the Marlins' no. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings.

Lopez has been a highly coveted trade chip this winter. The Marlins have been expected to trade at least one starting pitcher, in hopes of bolstering their lineup. The Marlins have a surplus of young talented pitchers, and even added Johnny Cueto to their rotation via free agency last week.

Lopez, 26, has a career 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP over 106 ERA+ 94 starts in his five Major League seasons.

Lopez would give the Twins a top of the rotation-type arm to add to an already strong pitching staff that features Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, Kenta Maeda and Josh Winder.

Arraez is coming off a 2022 season in which he led the American League in batting average (.316) and posted a .375 On Base Percentage, .795 OPS and 130 OPS+, receiving his first All-Star selection.

