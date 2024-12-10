Chicago White Sox Sign Veteran Outfielder Mike Tauchman to Contract
The Chicago White Sox signed veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman to a contract, as reported on Monday night by Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
Tauchman joins veteran outfielder Austin Slater as new players acquired by the White Sox this offseason.
Tauchman, who just turned 34 years old, is a seven-year veteran of the New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs. He spent the last two years on the North Side after spending the 2022 season playing in the KBO. With the Cubs, he hit .250 with 15 total home runs.
The White Sox were historically bad in 2024, going 41-121. Thus, they have opportunities all over the field and a not a ton of major league-ready position player prospects to take them. Tauchman will serve as a stopgap option until the team can acquire and/or develop more talent on the farm system.
If Tauchman - or Slater - play well, perhaps the team could trade them at the deadline for a prospect that could help down the road.
A lifetime, .248 hitter, Tauchman's best year came with the 2019 Yankees, when he hit 13 homers and drove in 47 runs.
As for the rest of the White Sox offseason? They are surely focused on an impending trade of ace pitcher Garrett Crochet, who has suitors all over the league. The White Sox are said to be interested in a position-player package return for the lefty, who made the All-Star Game this past season.
We've heard him connected to the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies already this offseason. There are others lurking undoubtedly, as well.
