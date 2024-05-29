Cleveland Guardians' David Fry Stays Hot, But Goes Viral For Brutal Face Plant
David Fry may be one of the hottest hitters in baseball, but that didn't save him from adding to the Cleveland Guardians' blooper reel on Tuesday.
Fry slapped a single up the middle in the top of the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies, bringing him to 2-for-3 on the night. With one out and the bases empty, the 28-year-old left fielder made a break for second base, and Rockies catcher Elías Díaz didn't even bother with a throwdown.
Still, Fry was moving at full speed before he dove into a head-first slide. He didn't get his arms out in front, though, leading to quite the messy approach.
Fry faceplanted, knocking his helmet clean off. The Guardians' broadcast noted that Cleveland's dugout immediately started to heckle Fry, even though he reached safely.
It was a rare lowlight for Fry, who has emerged as one of MLB's most dangerous hitters over the past few weeks.
In 38 appearances this season, Fry is batting .357 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, a 1.115 OPS and a 1.7 WAR. Although he is technically 42 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the official league leaderboards, Fry has a higher batting average and OPS than any other player with at least 95 at-bats.
Fry showed off that pop Tuesday as well, breaking a 7-7 tie in the top of the seventh with a three-run home run to left.
The Guardians went on to win13-7. Fry finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBI.
Fry made his MLB debut in 2023 after arriving in Cleveland as a player to be named later in 2022. He hit just .238 with a .734 OPS and 0.2 WAR in 57 games his rookie year, splitting time between catcher, first base and the corner outfield spots.
The Guardians and Rockies close out their series Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.
