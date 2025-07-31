Fastball

Cleveland Guardians Star Slugger Strung Together Historic July at the Plate

On top of hitting for power this past month, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez stayed active on the basepaths and made history in the process.

Sam Connon

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) stands on deck in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field.
Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) stands on deck in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

José Ramírez closed out July with a pair of multi-hit games against the Colorado Rockies, bringing an end to a historic month at the plate.

The Cleveland Guardians third baseman finished July with eight home runs, five doubles, one triple, 18 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He opened the month 0-for-12, then posted a .302 batting average and 1.076 OPS from then on out.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Ramírez's big month marked just the fourth time in MLB history that a player recorded at least eight homers and 10 stolen bases in a single July. Ramírez accounted for the last time it was accomplished, doing so back in 2018.

Before Ramírez, Bobby Bonds and Jeff Bagwell pioneered the club in 1978 and 1999, respectively. Ramírez is the only player to achieve the feat twice.

Ramírez was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career this season. The 32-year-old is on pace for his sixth Silver Slugger as well, considering he is batting .298 with 21 home runs, 21 doubles, 56 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, an .891 OPS and 4.6 WAR throug 105 games.

With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, Ramírez and the Guardians will return to action Friday against the strip-mined Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • TRADE DEADLINE TRACKER: Eugenio Suárez and Ke'Bryan Hayes were a few of the biggest stars who were traded Wednesday, but there was still plenty of time for other deals to come together Thursday. CLICK HERE
  • EOVALDI ON A TEAR: Nathan Eovaldi tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, earning the Texas Rangers a spot in the modern history books. CLICK HERE
  • STOWERS' HISTORIC JULY: Kyle Stowers put together a historically dominant month at the plate in July, matching a feat only achieved by Gary Sheffield, Hanley Ramírez, Dan Uggla and Giancarlo Stanton. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History