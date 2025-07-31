Cleveland Guardians Star Slugger Strung Together Historic July at the Plate
José Ramírez closed out July with a pair of multi-hit games against the Colorado Rockies, bringing an end to a historic month at the plate.
The Cleveland Guardians third baseman finished July with eight home runs, five doubles, one triple, 18 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He opened the month 0-for-12, then posted a .302 batting average and 1.076 OPS from then on out.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Ramírez's big month marked just the fourth time in MLB history that a player recorded at least eight homers and 10 stolen bases in a single July. Ramírez accounted for the last time it was accomplished, doing so back in 2018.
Before Ramírez, Bobby Bonds and Jeff Bagwell pioneered the club in 1978 and 1999, respectively. Ramírez is the only player to achieve the feat twice.
Ramírez was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career this season. The 32-year-old is on pace for his sixth Silver Slugger as well, considering he is batting .298 with 21 home runs, 21 doubles, 56 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, an .891 OPS and 4.6 WAR throug 105 games.
With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, Ramírez and the Guardians will return to action Friday against the strip-mined Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
