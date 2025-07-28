Cleveland Guardians Star Closer Placed on Leave as Gambling Scandal Continues
MLB has placed Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of their ongoing investigation into gambling-related activities, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday.
Clase is the second Guardians pitcher to meet that fate this summer, as right-handed starter Luis L. Ortiz was also placed on leave on July 3.
Per Passan, Clase's paid leave is through Aug. 31. Ortiz recently had his leave extended to the same date.
Clase was previously suspended for the entire 2020 season after testing positive for Boldenone, which was on MLB's banned substance list. After returning from that hiatus, though, the righty established himself as one of the best closers in baseball.
In 2021, Clase placed fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He was named an All-Star in 2022, 2023 and 2024, leading MLB in saves all three years.
Clase reached his peak in 2024, when he was an AL Cy Young finalist who also finished 11th in AL Cy Young voting.
Between 2021 and 2024, Clase went 14-20 with a 1.62 ERA, 0.874 WHIP, 157 saves and a 10.6 WAR. The 27-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.225 WHIP, 24 saves and a 0.6 WAR so far in 2025, but he went 1-2 with a 1.10 ERA, 0.888 WHIP, and 18 saves between May 1 and July 23.
Clase carries a $4.9 million salary this season, followed by a $6.4 million salary for 2026. He has $10 million club options with $2 million buyouts for 2027 and 2028.
With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, Clase's name was regularly coming up in rumors considering Cleveland's struggles this season. A trade now seems virtually impossible, as the investigation and Clase's month-long leave will serve as major roadblocks over the next few days.
