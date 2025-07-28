Fastball

Cleveland Guardians Star Closer Placed on Leave as Gambling Scandal Continues

Emmanuel Clase, one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, likely won't be dealt this week as MLB investigates yet another Cleveland Guardians pitcher for sports betting.

Sam Connon

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates after getting the final out against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at Rate Field.
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates after getting the final out against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at Rate Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

MLB has placed Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of their ongoing investigation into gambling-related activities, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday.

Clase is the second Guardians pitcher to meet that fate this summer, as right-handed starter Luis L. Ortiz was also placed on leave on July 3.

Per Passan, Clase's paid leave is through Aug. 31. Ortiz recently had his leave extended to the same date.

Clase was previously suspended for the entire 2020 season after testing positive for Boldenone, which was on MLB's banned substance list. After returning from that hiatus, though, the righty established himself as one of the best closers in baseball.

In 2021, Clase placed fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He was named an All-Star in 2022, 2023 and 2024, leading MLB in saves all three years.

Clase reached his peak in 2024, when he was an AL Cy Young finalist who also finished 11th in AL Cy Young voting.

Between 2021 and 2024, Clase went 14-20 with a 1.62 ERA, 0.874 WHIP, 157 saves and a 10.6 WAR. The 27-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.225 WHIP, 24 saves and a 0.6 WAR so far in 2025, but he went 1-2 with a 1.10 ERA, 0.888 WHIP, and 18 saves between May 1 and July 23.

Clase carries a $4.9 million salary this season, followed by a $6.4 million salary for 2026. He has $10 million club options with $2 million buyouts for 2027 and 2028.

With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, Clase's name was regularly coming up in rumors considering Cleveland's struggles this season. A trade now seems virtually impossible, as the investigation and Clase's month-long leave will serve as major roadblocks over the next few days.

Related MLB Stories

  • BRADY'S SPIN: I'll be honest, I was a fan of sports gambling being legalized, but this is reaching an untenable point. CLICK HERE
  • MARTE DRAWING INTEREST: Starling Marte just returned from injury, but it remains to be seen if the veteran will stick around with the New York Mets for their upcoming playoff push. CLICK HERE
  • JUDGE TIMELINE REVEALED: With Aaron Judge now officially on the 10-day injured list, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone laid out the potential path for his return to the lineup. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/News