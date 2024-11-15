Cleveland Guardians Set to Change Uniforms For 2025 Season
The Cleveland Guardians are switching up their look for the 2025 season, making multiple alterations to their uniform set.
The team put out a press release on Friday and also put out a video on social media. You can watch that below:
The following comes from the press release that the Guardians put out, offering more detail on the changes:
Blue Alternative Road Uniform
The biggest change for the 2025 season will be seen in Cleveland’s blue alternative uniform set. The jersey will continue to have a navy base but will move away from ‘Cleveland’ across the chest and instead feature the Guardians ‘Diamond C’ logo. The new look gives a nod to the franchise’s jerseys that also had a ‘C’ on the chest from 1901-1945, including the 1920 World Series team jersey, while elevating the Guardians primary logo.
The piping on the blue jersey will differ from the other uniforms, as the jersey will have red-white-red piping to go with the navy base.
Red Alternative Home Uniform
The Guardians red home alternative uniform will feature a new look across the chest, as the script Guardians from 2024 will change to the club’s Bridge Print font with ‘Guardians’ across the chest. Piping on the red jersey will showcase a blue-white-blue look.
The new look allows the club to continue to incorporate the Guardians brand into the jersey set, featuring the same font that can be seen in the number set on the back of all Cleveland jerseys.
White Home Uniform
Cleveland’s white home uniform will continue to carry on its primary historic look with script ‘Guardians’ across the chest. The logo will shift from being on a slant to horizontal. New piping will be on the jersey with a red-blue-red design on the neckline and arms.
A new home hat will make its debut in 2025, solely with the white uniform set, as the main color of the hat will change to red with a blue bill. All hats will continue to feature the ‘Diamond C’, and the club’s blue cap with red bill will be worn with all other jerseys (home red, road blue, road gray).
The road grey uniforms will stay the same.
Cleveland made it all the way to the ALCS this past season, winning the American League Central before falling against the New York Yankees. The Guardians figure to be good in 2025 as well, but they do have questions to answer in their starting rotation. There's also been rumors of the team potentially trading away first baseman Josh Naylor.
We'll have all offseason to answer those questions, but at least we know how the Guardians will look aesthetically in 2025.
