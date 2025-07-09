Guardians vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
Cleveland seized a road series over Houston on the road in a fireworks show on Tuesday as Angel Martínez launched a grand slam off Josh Hader with two outs in the 10th to power the Guardians past the Astros 10-6.
The Guardians’ bats came alive to snap their previous 10-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.
Houston is heavily favored in the series finale on Wednesday with Cecconi (3-4, 3.56 ERA) giving up just two runs over six innings in his last start and continuing a strong stretch on the road, where he owns a 2.57 ERA.
Brandon Walter (1-1, 4.15 ERA) counters, having struggled in his most recent outing, allowing five runs to the Rockies, but has been excellent at home this season with a 1.42 ERA across two starts.
Let’s get down to business on these lines.
Guardians vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-172)
- Astros -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Guardians (+126)
- Astros (-148)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-114)
- Under 7.5 (-106)
Guardians vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-4, 3.56 ERA)
- Astros: Brandon Walter (1-1, 4.15 ERA)
Guardians vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Guardians TV
- Guardians Record: 42-48
- Astros Record: 55-37
Guardians vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Altuve Over 0.5 RBI (+150 at FanDuel)
Here’s a market I usually don’t mess with, but with the Astros, the better team having lost back-to-back games, I’m looking to the club’s RBI leader in Altuve (50) to knock home another run or two on Wednesday. He has 11 in his last five games while batting .444 in that span. Pena and Alvarez are sidelined, so Altuve’s career .312 average and 35 RBIs should give some upside against Cecconi, who resides within the bottom 1% of pitchers in average exit velocity.
Guardians vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
SI’s Iain MacMillan highlighted why the Cleveland Guardians have been ice-cold at the plate, hitting just .201 with a league-worst .607 OPS over the past 30 days in his Wednesday MLB best bets piece. Despite this slump, betting lines haven’t fully adjusted. Meanwhile, the Astros have been red-hot offensively, leading MLB with an .822 OPS in that same span. I’m tailing the same bet with two polar opposite temperatures at the plate in Houston.
Pick: Astros (-142 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.