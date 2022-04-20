Colorado Rockies Pitcher Kyle Freeland Agrees to 5-Year $64.5 Million Contract Extension
DENVER, Colo. — Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies agree to a five-year $64.5 million contract extension.
The new deal was announced just hours before Freeland held the Phillies to two runs throughout six innings for a 6-5 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.
"You can't script it any better than this," Freeland said. "You get drafted the first round by your hometown team, the team you grew up watching.
"You work your way through their farm system. You end up debuting at home on the home opener, then have good success with the team and then they end up extending you."
The 28-year-old Denver native made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Rockies. In his six seasons, Freeland totals 520 strikeouts and a 4.27 ERA in 127 games.
"The greater part of my career will be spent with the Colorado Rockies, a team that I grew up loving, watching and coming to games as a fan," Freeland said.
