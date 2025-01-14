Colorado Rockies Earn Props For 'Sneaky Good' Thairo Estrada Free Agent Signing
The Colorado Rockies haven't been too active on the free agent market as of late, but one of their more recent additions is being heralded as a solid under-the-radar movie.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller compiled a list of 15 "sneaky good" signings so far in MLB free agency on Sunday. The second name Miller highlighted was Thairo Estrada, who has inked a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Rockies.
Reports started to surface about Colorado's deal with Estrada back on Dec. 10, but the transaction wasn't made official until Jan. 9.
Estrada, who turns 29 years old next month, got waived by the San Francisco Giants last August. At the time, he was batting .217 with a .590 OPS and -0.5 WAR while battling through hamstring, thumb and wrist injuries.
Between 2021 and 2023, though, Estrada hit .266 with a .736 OPS, averaging 18 home runs, 69 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 2.5 WAR per 162 games.
The Rockies had Brendan Rodgers in place as their everyday second baseman from 2021 through 2024, but they elected to non-tender the former Gold Glove winner in November. They signed 34-year-old utility man Kyle Farmer to a one-year deal the very next day, then reached an initial agreement with Estrada shortly after.
Estrada is likely to serve as Colorado's starting second baseman to open 2025, while Farmer is expected to fill a Swiss Army role off the bench. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, third baseman Ryan McMahon and first baseman Michael Toglia have the rest of the infield on lock, though, so Farmer might just end up as Estrada's backup.
FanGraphs' Steamer projections have Estrada batting .265 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .729 OPS and a 1.3 WAR across 113 games in 2025. Farmer, meanwhile, is projected to hit .254 with six home runs, 25 RBI, four stolen bases, a OPS and a 0.4 WAR in 57 games.
