Fastball

Colorado Rockies Earn Props For 'Sneaky Good' Thairo Estrada Free Agent Signing

Thairo Estrada may have fallen out of favor with the San Francisco Giants in 2024, but the veteran second baseman could prove to be a solid Brendan Rodgers replacement in the Colorado Rockies' lineup in 2025.

Sam Connon

Jun 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) throws to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Jun 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) throws to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies haven't been too active on the free agent market as of late, but one of their more recent additions is being heralded as a solid under-the-radar movie.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller compiled a list of 15 "sneaky good" signings so far in MLB free agency on Sunday. The second name Miller highlighted was Thairo Estrada, who has inked a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Rockies.

Reports started to surface about Colorado's deal with Estrada back on Dec. 10, but the transaction wasn't made official until Jan. 9.

Estrada, who turns 29 years old next month, got waived by the San Francisco Giants last August. At the time, he was batting .217 with a .590 OPS and -0.5 WAR while battling through hamstring, thumb and wrist injuries.

Between 2021 and 2023, though, Estrada hit .266 with a .736 OPS, averaging 18 home runs, 69 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 2.5 WAR per 162 games.

The Rockies had Brendan Rodgers in place as their everyday second baseman from 2021 through 2024, but they elected to non-tender the former Gold Glove winner in November. They signed 34-year-old utility man Kyle Farmer to a one-year deal the very next day, then reached an initial agreement with Estrada shortly after.

Estrada is likely to serve as Colorado's starting second baseman to open 2025, while Farmer is expected to fill a Swiss Army role off the bench. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, third baseman Ryan McMahon and first baseman Michael Toglia have the rest of the infield on lock, though, so Farmer might just end up as Estrada's backup.

FanGraphs' Steamer projections have Estrada batting .265 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .729 OPS and a 1.3 WAR across 113 games in 2025. Farmer, meanwhile, is projected to hit .254 with six home runs, 25 RBI, four stolen bases, a OPS and a 0.4 WAR in 57 games.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News