Colorado Rockies Fast Track Angel Chivilli, Call Up Reliever to Make MLB Debut
The Colorado Rockies have recalled right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from Double-A Hartford, the team announced Friday afternoon.
In a corresponding move, Colorado has placed right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence on the paternity list. With Lawrence out, Jake Bird and Nick Mears could serve as the Rockies' closer in their upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chivilli, meanwhile, is set to make his MLB debut, if or when he sees any action out of the bullpen this weekend.
Chivilli has been in the Rockies' organization since July 2018, mere days after he turned 16 years old. He served as a starting pitcher when he made his minor league debut in 2019, but was eventually eased into the bullpen full-time by 2022.
For his career, Chivilli is 8-19 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.280 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Chivilli spent some of Spring Training with the Rockies earlier this year, allowing just one hit and one walk in 3.11 innings of action in Cactus League play. He opened the 2024 regular season in Hartford, going 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.564 WHIP and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 21-year-old has made just nine appearances in Double-A, though, and he has yet to even log a single inning in Triple-A. MLB Pipeline doesn't have Chivilli ranked among Colorado's top 30 prospects, either.
Regardless, the Rockies have put Chivilli on the fast track to the big leagues and were more than willing to add him to their active 26-man roster this weekend.
Chivilli is set to become the fourth-youngest active player in MLB, as well as the youngest pitcher currently in the majors. According to Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons, Chivilli will also be the seventh-youngest pitcher in Rockies franchise history and their youngest since 2016.
Colorado currently boasts the worst record in the National League at 7-24, and their bullpen has played a major part in those struggles. The Rockies' relievers rank No. 27 with a 5.20 ERA, No. 29 with three saves, and No. 30 with a 1.59 WHIP.
Friday's series opener between the Rockies and Pirates is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET. Veteran Cal Quantrill, who averages 5.1 innings per appearance this season, is slated to start for Colorado.
