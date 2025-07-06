Colorado Rockies Reach Historic New Lows With Series Loss to Chicago White Sox
There truly has been no place like home for the Colorado Rockies over the past year, but not in the way their fans would have hoped.
The Chicago White Sox visited Coors Field this weekend, taking games one and two against the Rockies by scores of 3-2 and 10-3. As a result, Colorado has already dropped their three-game set against the worst team in the American League heading into Sunday's finale.
According to OptaSTATS, the Rockies have now lost 17 consecutive series at home dating back to 2024. That matches the longest home series losing streak in MLB history, tying the Philadelphia Athletics' equally poor stretch between June 1916 and May 1917.
With all the unwanted history the 20-69 Rockies have made so far in 2025, their latest accomplishment hardly stands out on the list. They are on pace for just 36 wins, a whole five games worse than the 2024 White Sox that set a new low water mark for incompetence.
Colorado has a shot to at least avoid the sweep in Denver on Sunday, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET.
