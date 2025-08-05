New York Yankees Wave White Flag, Send Trade Deadline Acquisition to Minors
The New York Yankees have optioned right-handed pitcher Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton/Walkes-Barre, the club announced Tuesday morning.
Bird was one of the Yankees' headlining acquisitions at last week's trade deadline. New York gave up second baseman Roc Riggio and left-handed pitcher Ben Shields – their No. 11 and No. 27 prospects, respectively – to pry Bird away from the Colorado Rockies.
The 29-year-old righty has made three appearances in pinstripes, allowing four hits, two walks, two home runs, six earned runs and seven total runs in 2.0 innings. He got credited with the loss Monday night against the Texas Rangers, blowing up in the bottom of the 10th.
Bringing in Bird alongside Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar and San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval was supposed to help the Yankees stack their bullpen around Devin Williams, Tim Hill and Luke Weaver. Williams blew a save Monday, though, while Bednar and Doval each boast 6.75 ERAs through two outings with their new team.
On the whole this season, Bird is 4-2 with a 5.53 ERA, 1.536 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, 10 holds, six blown saves and a 0.0 WAR. He was 1-1 with a 1.41 ERA, 1.070 WHIP, 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, eight holds and one blown save through June 10, but 3-1 with a 14.82 ERA, 2.588 WHIP, 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, two holds and five blown saves ever since.
Bird put up a 4.57 ERA across his four seasons in Denver, albeit with a 1.9 WAR and 106 ERA+.
The former fifth round pick out of UCLA will now try to rebuild his confidence in the minors, all in an effort to rejoin the Yankees for their upcoming playoff push. New York is holding onto a 1.5-game lead over the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race, as the club's 18-28 record since June 12 is good for the second-worst in the American League.
A sweep down in Arlington could drop the Yankees out of the playoff picture.
Related MLB Stories
- SKENES CONTRACT TALKS: Even though Paul Skenes won't be a free agent until the end of the 2029 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates seem intent on getting a head start on negotiations. CLICK HERE
- GRAY-ROD RULED OUT: Grayson Rodriguez won't pitch in 2025 after all, but the Baltimore Orioles' former top prospect could be ready for spring training after going under the knife. CLICK HERE
- PIRATES LEADOFF EXPLOSION: Liover Peguero and Spencer Horwitz handed leadoff duties for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and Sunday, mashing their way into the record books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.