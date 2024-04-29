Colorado Rockies Set to Call Up Top Prospect Jordan Beck, Place Nolan Jones on Injured List
The Colorado Rockies are set to call up top outfielder prospect Jordan Beck to make his MLB debut this week, the Denver Gazette's Luke Zahlmann reported Monday.
To free up a spot on the active 26-man roster, Colorado is likely to place outfielder Nolan Jones on the 10-day injured list. MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo confirmed Zahlmann's report.
Jones left Sunday's game against the Houston Astros early due to back stiffness. He missed two games earlier in the week as a result of a back injury, and now the ailment will likely keep him out through at least May 9.
The injury came at a tough time for Jones, who was batting .400 with a .955 OPS over his last three appearances. Before that, Jones was batting .143 with a .467 OPS.
Jones finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 with a .297 batting average, 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a .931 OPS and a 4.3 WAR.
As for Beck, he is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Rockies' farm system and the No. 73 prospect in all of baseball.
Colorado selected Beck in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Tennessee. The outfielder surged through the minor league system over the next two years, and he opened 2024 with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Through 25 games this season, Beck is hitting .307 with five home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 38 RBI, five stolen bases and a .999 OPS.
Beck is likely to be on the roster for the start of the Rockies' road series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The 23-year-old slugger has yet to appear in a big league contest.
