Colorado Rockies Sign Former Cardinals Pitcher Jake Woodford to Minor League Deal
The Colorado Rockies have signed right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford to a minor league contract, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported Sunday.
The deal between Colorado and Woodford includes a non-roster invite to the Rockies' major league Spring Training camp next month, per Harding. The 28-year-old will get a chance to compete for both a rotation spot and a role in the bullpen.
Woodford started last season with the Chicago White Sox, initially getting some run in Triple-A before earning a promotion in May. He made two MLB starts before getting designated for assignment.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took a flier on Woodford soon after and trotted him out for five starts and two relief outings over the rest of the season. On the whole, Woodford finished 2024 with an 0-6 record, 7.97 ERA, 1.629 WHIP, 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -1.3 WAR.
Woodford had previously spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round back in 2015.
The Cardinals used Woodford as a swingman after he made his MLB debut in 2020, initially to good effect. Between 2021 and 2022, Woodford went 7-4 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and a 1.2 WAR in 116.0 innings of work.
However, Woodford went 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.741 WHIP and -0.4 WAR in 2023 to fall out of favor in St. Louis. The Cardinals non-tendered the righty that November.
It makes sense that Colorado would add Woodford, who is trying to revitalize his career in a new city. The Rockies' rotation boasts a handful of returning options in Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner, so perhaps bringing in some fresh blood could help get the group closer to league average in 2025.
