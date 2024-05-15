Controversial Former Cy Young Winner Earns All-Star Nod in Mexican League
Pitching in Mexico this season because of the reluctance of major league teams to sign him, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer has been named an All-Star in 2024.
Per Bauer on social media:
Honored to be elected to the all-star game here in LMB! Has anyone been an all star in LMB, NPB, and MLB before? Im sure it’s been done, I just don’t know where to find that info. Can someone help me out?
The 33-year-old Bauer clearly still has the stuff to pitch in the major leagues, but he's also clearly being kept out. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely don't want to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question. As a result, he's pitching in Mexico one year after pitching in Japan.
Bauer also ecently raised some eyebrows with comments he made on social media about the state of pitching staff's across the majors and how he is better than most of the pitchers teams currently employ.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Lifetime, he's 83-79 with a 3.79 ERA. The further he gets from his last major league action, he less likely it is that he gets another big league chance.
Joining Bauer on the All-Star team are former major league stars Yasiel Puig, Robinson Cano and Luke Voit.
