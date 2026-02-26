MLB Pitching Market Update After Max Scherzer Re-Signs with Blue Jays

Late on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays made a key move to strengthen their starting rotation, re-signing Max Scherzer to a one-year, $3 million contract with $7 million in incentives. Scherzer helped get the Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993 and even drew the start in Game 7 before the bullpen collapsed.

Now, the defending American League champions look prepared to make another run to the World Series. The free agent market has moved slowly this winter, especially for starting pitchers. But at this point there aren't many options still left on the market.

Here is a look at the market after Scherzer's signing and who is left.

Who's left on SP market?

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

There are still a few mid-to-lower tier options remaining such as Zack Littell, Patrick Corbin, Nestor Cortes, Jon Gray and Marcus Stroman. However, the best option remaining is right-hander Lucas Giolito, who had a bounce-back year with the Boston Red Sox.

Two teams in particular look like solid fits for the veteran, who went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts last year with Boston. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves are both dealing with pitching injuries and could make sense.

Arizona is already without Corbin Burnes, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Merrill Kelly also went down with intercostal nerve irritation, so he will no longer be able to start Opening Day for the Diamondbacks.

Atlanta on the other hand may be without both Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach for quite some time after they suffered elbow injuries. Giolito could be a good fit there as well.

It also depends on what happens with other teams and if they also have to deal with injuries. But with Scherzer now back in Toronto, Giolito is without a doubt the best option still available in free agency. There is also the trade route for teams to pursue.

But if teams want to add a free agent starter, it may be Giolito or bust at this point. Scherzer will hope to return the Blue Jays to the World Series, but other teams are still looking for help and don't have many options left at this point.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the pitching market, but if a team wants to make a move in free agency, the best thing they can hope for is to sign Giolito with not a lot of options left.