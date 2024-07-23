Controversial Former Major League Slugger Takes Shot at New York Yankees on "X"
Controversial former major league slugger Jose Canseco took a shot at the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon on "X."
The Yankees posted their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets and Canseco was evidently not a fan of what he saw, posting "One of the worst lineups I've ever seen."
While we're sure that this is not the worst lineup ever assembled, it is certainly a deviation for the Yankees in general. Giancarlo Stanton was not present in the lineup, neither was catcher Jose Trevino or rookie catcher Austin Wells. J.D. Davis, who has been in multiple organizations this year, is hitting cleanup.
Still, any lineup that features Aaron Judge and Juan Soto would have a hard time being the worst ever. That said, Canseco certainly knows something about hitting and about good lineups.
A six-time All-Star, Canseco spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox, Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. He hit 462 career home runs and won two World Series championships. A Rookie of the Year winner and a four-time Silver Slugger, he also became a controversial figure for blowing the lid off the league's steroid problem.
Canseco also won the American League MVP Award in 1988 when he hit 42 homers and brought in 124 runs, both of which led baseball.
He paired with Mark McGwire in Oakland to make up the "Bash Brothers," one of the most famed lineup duos in baseball history.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.