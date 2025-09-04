Cubs $400M Superstar Kyle Tucker Linked To Teams In Every NL Division
It goes without saying, but teams all across Major League Baseball will feel the impact of Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker's free agency decision.
Tucker's walk year in Chicago hasn't gone perfectly, thanks in large part to a second-half slump that may or may not have been caused by a hairline fracture in the superstar's right hand. But he's still a four-time All-Star getting set to hit the open market in his absolute prime at age 28.
ESPN's Jeff Passan previewed Tucker's free agency on Thursday, and in an illustration of just how widespread the impact of the star's new destination will be, the insider closely linked Tucker to a team in each National League division.
Passan on Tucker's market
Passan compared Tucker's value to that of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts at the same age, projecting him to make roughly $400 million this winter, and identified three top fits: the Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants/
"Few players are as good at any of the three facets of the game as Tucker, let alone all three. Betts is the most obvious, and he signed a 12-year, $365 million deal that started in his age-28 season," wrote Passan.
"So, yeah, the number is going to be big -- likely in the $400 million range. The Philadelphia Phillies could desperately use a big corner outfield bat, particularly if (Kyle Schwarber) takes his talents elsewhere. The San Francisco Giants need a complement to Rafael Devers in the middle of the lineup. Others, including the Cubs, will be in the mix. The market will find Tucker, as it eventually does with the best players in every class."
Philadelphia has a massive free agency decision of their own looming with Schwarber, and while keeping both might not be feasible, the fact that Tucker is younger and can hold his own on defense in right field might sway their calculus.
San Francisco, meanwhile, has struggled mightily to land big bats in free agency, as Oracle Park is notoriously difficult for power hitters, lefties most of all. Would Tucker consider taking on that challenge for a big payday?
The Cubs clearly have a lot to worry about, but so do division rivals of the Phillies or Giants if he ends up in one of those places. If Tucker's free agency amounts to an NL power struggle, there's always the possibility another big-money front office could enter the picture.
