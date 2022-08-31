Cubs' Bullpen Blows Third Straight Game Spoiling Stroman's Return to Toronto

For the third straight day, Chicago Cubs' manager David Ross went to his bullpen early, and for the third straight day, the Cubs' arm barn imploded and was saddled with a loss.

Cubs' starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was superb in his return to Toronto Tuesday night, allowing one run, two hits and two walks in five innings. It was his first start in Toronto since the Blue Jays traded him to the New York Mets midway through the 2019 season.

Ross opted to go to his bullpen early, yanking Stroman after the fifth inning at 88 pitches, with the Cubs tied 1-1 and the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' order due up.

Stroman was replaced by 26-year-old rookie lefty Brendon Little, making his first ever big league appearance.

Little opened the inning by hitting Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette with a pitch and giving up an infield single to Matt Chapman on a comebacker to the pitcher. The next batter Teoscar Hernandez cleared the bases with a three-run homer.

Little regrouped and sat down the next two Blue Jays' hitters, then walked center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Ross made another call to the bullpen, bringing in second-year righty Michael Rucker, who got designated hitter George Springer to fly out to get out of the inning.

Rucker remained in to pitch the seventh, giving up a lead-off home run to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays would do all of their damage facing Rucker and Little, and would go on to win 5-3.

The Cubs have now lost four straight, with their last three losses coming at the hands of their bullpen.

Monday night, Ross pulled rookie Javier Assad at 80 pitches after five scoreless innings and the Cubs blew a comfortable 4-0 lead, losing 5-4.

On Sunday, Ross yanked starter Adrian Sampson in the fourth inning after 61 pitches. The Cubs blew a 2-1 lead and would go on to lose 9-7.