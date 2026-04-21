Cubs' Craig Counsell Falls Flat in Criticism of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

On Monday, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell came out staunchly against the rule that allows the Los Angeles Dodgers to carry Shohei Ohtani as an "extra" pitcher on their roster, and his point fell flat.

The rule in question states that a player who has, within the last two seasons, pitched at least 20 major league innings and started at least 20 games as a position player with three plate appearances in each of those games qualifies as a "two-way designation," and does not count against the limit of 13 primary pitchers on a roster. Ohtani is, of course, the only player in the sport to whom that designation applies.

“I’ve never understood it,” Counsell said, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “It’s an offensive rule, essentially. It’s a rule to help offense, more than anything, if you ask me. And then there’s one team that’s allowed to carry basically one of both, and he gets special consideration, which is probably the most bizarre rule. For one team.”

Why Counsell's remarks missed the mark

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) gives an interview in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Counsell was asked a question about the Cubs' pitching injury woes, so in his defense. It's not as though he came out and blasted the Dodgers for no reason whatsoever, but on the other hand, the Cubs weren't even playing the Dodgers this week.

The larger issue, however, is that the Cubs don't have an Ohtani, and neither do any of the other 29 teams that aren't the Dodgers. As long as Ohtani exists on a separate plane from any of his peers, he'll give his team some advantages that don't apply to others.

What's the flip side here? Force the Dodgers to carry Ohtani as a primary pitcher and grant them an extra hitter on their bench instead? Or split Ohtani into two members of the roster and brutally penalize the two-time defending World Series champions?

If you want more flexibility for all teams to carry an extra pitcher from time to time without having to put someone on the injured list for 15 days, or without having to designate someone for assignment to create the necessary space on the 40-man roster for a fresh arm, that's one thing. But to villainize Ohtani for being Ohtani is weird and unnecessary.