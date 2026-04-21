Shohei Ohtani 8 Games Away From Joining Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio in Rare MLB Club

While injuries have piled up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are fortunate to have Shohei Ohtani carrying the load for the organization.

While Ohtani isn't having an explosive season so far offensively, he's consistently getting on base at the top of the order and giving the Dodgers a chance to score runs. Ohtani has played in 21 games so far this season and is slashing .272/.402/.506 with five homers, 11 RBIs, one stolen base and 16 walks. Every game, he finds a way to get on base. That isn't an exaggeration as well. Ohtani has gotten on base in every game for the Dodgers that he has batted in.

On Monday, Ohtani went 1-for-4 with two walks. So, while he went only 1-for-4, he was on base three times and scored two runs. In the process, he also improved his league-leading on-base streak to 52 consecutive games going back to last season, which is the third-longest streak by a Dodgers player since 1900, per ESPN Insights.

"Shohei Ohtani just keeps finding his way on base. Ohtani has reached base in 52 consecutive games, the longest active streak in Major League Baseball and the third-longest by a Dodgers player since 1900."

Shohei Ohtani Makes History On A Daily Basis

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bumps helmets with first base coach Chris Woodward (84) after reaching first in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani just keeps finding his way on base 😤



Ohtani has reached base in 52 consecutive games, the longest active streak in Major League Baseball and the third-longest by a Dodgers player since 1900 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxsE3xpW45 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 21, 2026

Ohtani is entering historic territory with this on-base streak. He already broke the record for the longest on-base streak by a Japanese-born player, which was previously held by Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki at 43 games.

Now, he's into the 50s, and specifically at 52 games. The record for the longest on-base streak in Major League Baseball history is held by Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams at 84. It should be impossible to break, but Ohtani now is just 32 games away from tying. In the short term, there have been just six on-base streaks in MLB history of 60 or more games.

Jim Thome reached 60 games between the 2002 and 2003 seasons. Mark McGwire reached 61 games between the 1995 and 1996 seasons. Orlando Cabrera went 63 straight games in which he got on base at least once in 2006. Williams had a 73-game on-base streak between the 1941 and 1942 seasons. Joe DiMaggio was on base in 74 straight games in 1941. Then, of course, Williams set the record in 1949 with 84 straight games on base.

Ohtani is just eight games away from joining this exclusive group. It just goes to show how special a player that he is. Even in a season that has been somewhat slow for him offensively, he's eight games away from doing something just six other players in Major League Baseball have been able to do.