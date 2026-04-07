Cubs Need to Prioritize MLB Free Agent Lucas Giolito

We're a few weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball season at this point and we've already started to see some injuries pop up around the league.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealing with more injuries than pretty much everyone else. The Blue Jays are missing Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, José Berríos, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger, among others. The Dodgers are missing Mookie Betts and Blake Snell, among others.

Toronto and Los Angeles have been talked about the most in Major League Baseball when it has come to injuries. Another team that is dealing with some issues right now is the Chicago Cubs. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared on X that Matthew Boyd is heading to the Injured List with a left bicep strain. He's not the only Cubs hurler on the Injured List with Cade Horton also injured.

"The Cubs suddenly facing early injury woes to starting rotation with Matthew Boyd going on the 15-day IL with left bicep strain, joining Cade Horton (right forearm)," Nightengale wrote.

Lucas Giolito Should Be Cubs' Next Target

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches during the third inning between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Cubs are the latest team around Major League Baseball — like the Blue Jays — to get bitten by the injury bug in the starting rotation. Former All-Star Lucas Giolito is just sitting out there for the taking in free agency. Giolito played with new Cub Alex Bregman as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2025.

Giolito had success in 2025. He logged a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for Boston and should not be available in free agency. The Blue Jays had a hole in the starting rotation and turned to Patrick Corbin in free agency, who isn't as good as Giolito. Unless Giolito simply doesn't want to sign right now, there's no reason why he should be available right now.

The Cubs are the latest team to need a lift, but there will be more pitching injuries to come around the league as the season progresses. For Chicago, it should offer Giolito a one-year deal right now and see if he's interested in coming to town.

This is a nine-year veteran we're talking about. He's been around the league for a long time and was a big reason why Boston was able to get to the playoffs in 2025. He shouldn't be available, but that could be a gift for Chicago. The Cubs need another starter and Giolito is there for the taking. Chicago needs to make a move.