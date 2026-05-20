Every National League Contender's Top Early Trade Target

Every National League contender could be in the mix for major trade deadline upgrades, and we're here to let you know who those contenders are.

Apologies to the St. Louis Cardinals, who were definitely the toughest snubs here. But it's easy to foresee them holding firm at the deadline even if they remain in the thick of the playoff race, while these teams all seem like much more serious buyers.

So without further ado, here are some analyses of the needs for each of these contenders, with one predicted top target thrown in at the end. This is not "reporting" that these teams are interested in these players, nor a signal that any of these deals are more likely to happen than they were before we put fingers to keyboard.

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Atlanta Braves (33-16)

May 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Braves got to the point where they had the best record in Major League Baseball because they've been sound in all facets of the game. The only spot in the lineup that stands to gain much from an upgrade is the corner outfield, but instead, it seems like they should be shopping for a rental starting pitcher.

Top target: SFG LHP Robbie Ray

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19)

The two-time defending World Series champions will be in read-and-react mode at this year's deadline. If injuries strike any position in particular, they'll make sure they stabilize. Pitching seems like a logical target here as well, but right now, the bullpen's needs outweigh the rotation's.

Top target: BAL RHP Ryan Helsley

Milwaukee Brewers (28-18)

May 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws to the plate during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Outside of the Dodgers, the Brewers might be the biggest lock for the playoffs of this entire group. They consistently win their division with a perceived talent deficit, but that also means they're rarely liable for a splashy upgrade. This year, it seems like an extra starter could be on their wish list as well, perhaps one they could kick to the bullpen in October.

Top target: ARI RHP Michael Soroka

San Diego Padres (29-19)

That the Padres have gotten themselves in playoff position with virtually no help from offensive stalwarts Fernando Tatís Jr. and Jackson Merrill is remarkable, but boosting the lineup should still be the primary goal. Long-rumored target Jarren Duran would still make sense, but we like a rental for San Diego even more.

Top target: BAL OF Taylor Ward

Chicago Cubs (29-20)

May 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Starting pitching, starting pitching, and more starting pitching. The Cubs nabbed Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins in January, so it wouldn't be a stretch at all to bring in his former rotation mate, who is under control through the end of next season.

Top target: MIA RHP Sandy Alcantara

Philadelphia Phillies (25-24)

The Phillies' slow start is blissfully over, but it also showed that this team has plenty of flaws to address if it wants a fifth-straight postseason appearance. Outfield, rotation, and bullpen are all obvious areas of need, while Alec Bohm's third-base job could be stripped by the deadline if he doesn't pick up the pace.

Top target: MIN RHP Joe Ryan -- go big or go home