Dalton Rushing’s HR Streak Trails Just Mike Schmidt Since 1900

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't at full strength right now, but they continue to find more ways to impress.

Los Angeles is currently missing Mookie Betts, Enrique Hernández and Tommy Edman from a position player standpoint. The Dodgers are missing Blake Snell, Gavin Stone and Edwin Díaz from a pitcher perspective. While injuries have popped up, the Dodgers are still the best team in baseball and the biggest reason why that is the case is because of the significant depth throughout the organization. When one man goes down, another steps up. That's how the Dodgers have built this club in the majors and down in the minors as well.

For example, take a look at what catcher Dalton Rushing has been doing for Los Angeles over the last few weeks. Rushing has appeared in eight total games in 2026 and has seven homers and 13 RBIs in 27 at-bats. He has gotten time at catcher, first base and designated hitter and has helped to power an offense that has needed a boost.

MLB Fans Across The League Have To Pay Attention To Dalton Rushing

Apr 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Dalton Rushing is showered with sunflower seeds after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday, he had his second multi-homer game of the season already. In the process, he tied Trevor Story (2016) for the second-most homers by a player in their first eight games of a season since 1900. Mike Schmidt had the most with eight homers in eight games in 1976, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Most home runs in first 8 games played in a season, since at least 1900: 1976 Mike Schmidt: 8, 2026 Dalton Rushing: 7, 2016 Trevor Story: 7," Langs wrote.

Most home runs in first 8 games played in a season, since at least 1900:



1976 Mike Schmidt: 8

2026 Dalton Rushing: 7

2016 Trevor Story: 7 https://t.co/o91xWGfwrx — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 21, 2026

Rushing doesn't even have a perfect fit on the Dodgers' roster right now with the club having three-time All-Star Will Smith. But, he's getting an opportunity right now with the team and is showing why he was a former top prospect for the organization.

One thing that is insane to think about is the fact that Rushing is actually tied for the league lead in homers by a catcher with his seven. Rushing is tied with Shea Langeliers of the Athletics, who has played in 22 games so far this season. Drake Baldwin of the Atlanta Braves, Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers, and Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies are next on the list with five homers apiece. All three have played 20 or more games this season.

The next-closest player to Rushing right now on the home run leaderboard across baseball with under 20 games played is Samuel Basallo of the Baltimore Orioles, who has three homers in 17 games and is tied for eighth in the league among catchers.

If you're a fan of a team that isn't the Dodgers and are hoping that Rushing will be on the move, don't get your hopes up. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal joined "Foul Territory" on Tuesday and threw cold water on the idea of a Rushing trade without a massive return.