Edwin Díaz Return Timeline Shakes Up Dodgers, NL West

The National League West certainly got a bit more interesting on Monday, but not in a positive way.

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't have many weaknesses entering the offseason after taking down the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series this past fall. Los Angeles is the two-time reigning World Series champs and needed to add bullpen and outfield help. Rather than working around the edges, the Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to bolster the outfield. Los Angeles certainly didn't settle for a depth reliever. The Dodgers signed one of baseball's best closers in recent memory in Edwin Díaz.

Unfortunately, for them, he's going to miss a lot of time. The Dodgers announced on X on Monday that Díaz is set to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and isn't expected to return until the "second half of the season."

"Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Edwin Díaz will have surgery on Wednesday to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He is expected to return during the second half of the season," the Dodgers announced.

ESPN's Alden González noted that the expectation is that he will miss roughly three months of action.

NL West Impact Of Edwin Díaz's Elbow Injury

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) delivers to the plate as he earns a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Three months is a long time in baseball, to say the least. It's April 20, as of writing. That means that we could see Díaz back on the mound near the end of July, if everything works out perfectly. The Dodgers are the Dodgers, but even they are going to be negatively impacted by this. Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West at 15-6. The San Diego Padres are on their tail at 15-7. The Arizona Diamondbacks are closer behind at 13-9.

Injuries are popping up left and right for the Dodgers with Díaz being the latest to go down. Right now, the Dodgers are also missing Mookie Betts and Blake Snell, among others. If there ever was a time in which the Dodgers were vulnerable for another team in the division to move past them in the standings, it would be right now.

The Dodgers signed Díaz for a reason. The Dodgers currently are 15th in the league in bullpen ERA at 3.92 and now won't have a legit All-Star for roughly three months. If teams can get the Dodgers' starters out of games, there's a real weakness in the bullpen that is now glaring. San Diego's time to make a move is right now.

When the Dodgers are at full strength, they are clearly better than every other team in baseball. Even without Betts and Snell they still have been. But now, they are losing another All-Star. Things are getting tighter in the NL West and right now they aren't that much better than the Padres, all things considered.