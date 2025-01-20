Details Emerge From Toronto Blue Jays' Failed Pursuit of Japanese Pitcher Roki Sasaki
The Toronto Blue Jays came up short on yet another free agent target when Roki Sasaki decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, despite doing their best to pull out all the stops.
Sasaki took an in-person visit with the Blue Jays earlier in the week, sparking hope within the organization that the 23-year-old Japanese ace would choose to head north of the border. A trio of active players even returned to Toronto to pitch Sasaki on joining the Blue Jays, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.
All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette, Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho and veteran relief pitcher Chad Green were all in attendance for the meeting, flying back to Canada in the middle of the offseason.
It was an interesting collection of faces, considering Green is a 33-year-old on an expiring contract and Bichette is rumored to be leaving in free agency next winter. Even Varsho isn't locked up long term, holding just two more seasons of club control.
The three Blue Jays may not have convinced Sasaki to pick Toronto over Los Angeles, but it was at least a notable effort by the players. On the organization's side, perhaps getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Chris Bassitt or José Berríos to show up could have helped their cause, but dragging guys back to the Northeast in the dead of winter was always going to be a tall order to meet.
Now, with Sasaki hopping into a stacked Dodgers rotation, the Blue Jays will pivot once again and keep looking for pitching elsewhere.
After striking out on Shohei Ohtani and Matt Chapman last offseason, Toronto has tried and failed to sign Sasaki, Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernández and Tanner Scott – among others – heading into a critical 2025 campaign.
