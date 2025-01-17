Toronto Blue Jays Officially Miss Out Again as Roki Sasaki Signs with Dodgers
After days of hopeful speculation, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially missed out on free agent sensation Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as had been anticipated for months.
With Los Angeles, Sasaki will join forces with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow to make the most dynamic rotation in baseball. That doesn't even include other options like Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May, who are coming back from injury.
The 23-year-old Sasaki was the most coveted international free agent of this cycle and perhaps the most coveted free agent of anyone not named Juan Soto. He throws more than 100 MPH and flashes one of the best splitters in the world.
For the Jays, it's another frustrating miss on the free agent market. After striking out on Ohtani last season, they missed out on Soto, Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernandez and Max Fried so far this offseason, in addition to Sasaki. They had been hoping to add him to a rotation that includes Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios.
After the Padres were eliminated from the race on Friday morning, hope built for the Jays, and they even acquired $2 million in international bonus money to sweeten the pot for Sasaki on Friday afternoon, but it clearly didn't matter.
Toronto will now go back to the drawing board in trying to secure more talent this offseason. They've been connected to Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander, and there's still the chance that that could ink Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a lucrative contract extension.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.