Pending Free Agent Bo Bichette Has 'No Interest' in Returning to Toronto Blue Jays
While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made more headlines than anyone else on the Toronto Blue Jays' roster this offseason, Bo Bichette is also set to hit free agency next winter.
The All-Star shortstop is heading into the final season of the three-year, $33.6 million contract he inked back in 2023. There haven't been many rumors about further extension talks, however, following Bichette's shaky 2024 campaign.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Bichette is "as good as gone" at the end of the 2025 season. Bichette's friends even went as far as saying that the 26-year-old has "no real interest" in returning to Toronto.
Bichette has been a member of the Blue Jays' organization since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2019 and broke out as a high-level, everyday player in 2021.
Heading into 2024, Bichette was a .299 lifetime hitter with an .826 career OPS. He was averaging 200 hits, 27 home runs, 40 doubles, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games, placing top-16 in AL MVP voting three years in a row from 2021 to 2023.
Bichette struggled last season, though, batting just .225 with four home runs, 31 RBI, five stolen bases, a .598 OPS and a -0.3 WAR in 81 games. But with his calf and finger injuries behind him, Bichette could very easily return to form in 2025.
Even if the Blue Jays are won over by Bichette reestablishing himself as an All-Star, it doesn't seem like the feeling will be mutual. Bichette would be best served to hit the open market regardless, since the next most notable free agent shortstops in 2026 will be Jorge Mateo, Miguel Rojas and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Toronto has top infield prospects Orelvis Martinez and Josh Kasevich waiting in the wings, so they should have potential Bichette replacements lined up if or when he leaves.
