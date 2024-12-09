Detroit Tigers Linked to Several Veteran Starters on Free Agent Market
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers are interested in landing a veteran starting pitcher this offseason.
The Tigers came on strong at the end of 2024, making a playoff run thanks to an incredibly hot August and September, but they did it without much depth behind Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
The Tigers frequently bullpenned their way through games and used an array of openers en route to advancing to the American League Division Series.
The Tigers have a well-known interest in World Series champion Walker Buehler, but also have interest in veteran hurlers Andrew Heaney and Kyle Gibson, per the Free Press.
The 30-year-old Buehler helped the Dodgers win the World Series this season, securing the final out in Game 5 against the Yankees. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in all of baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
Buehler is a two-time All-Star who has received Cy Young votes in two separate seasons.
Heaney won the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers and just completed his 11th season in the big leagues with the Marlins, Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. He's 51-62 lifetime with a 4.45 ERA.
Gibson spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA. He made 30 starts and tossed 169.2 innings.
He's spent 12 years in the majors with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Rangers.
