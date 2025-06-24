Boston Radio Hosts Take Shots at Red Sox Pitcher Walker Buehler After Tough Start
The 'Jones and Keefe' show on WEEI in Boston has had enough of watching Walker Buehler pitch for the Boston Red Sox.
On Tuesday, Rich Keefe said that he never wants to see Buehler pitch for the Red Sox again, and Adam Jones listed Buehler as a bad move by Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.
You can see the full exchange below:
Buehler took a no-decision on Monday as the Red Sox lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Angels. He went just four innings, giving up five earned runs on three hits. He walked seven and struck out three. The 30-year-old is now 5-5 over 13 starts with a 6.29 ERA. He has just 56 strikeouts in 63.0 innings and he's carrying an 8.59 ERA over his last seven games.
Signed to a one-year deal over the offseason, Buehler is still trying to recapture the form that made him one of the best pitchers in the National League from 2018-2021. He went 16-4 in 2021 but then underwent Tommy John surgery after 12 starts in 2022. He missed all of 2023 and made 16 tough appearances in 2024, pitching to a 5.38 ERA.
He was hoping everything was behind him, but he still doesn't look right in Boston, with his velocity decreasing and his control struggling. He's walked or hit 37 batters in 63.0 innings.
The Red Sox are now 40-40 and in fourth place in the American League East. They are also on the outside looking in of the wild card race entering play on Tuesday.
They'll play the Angels again at 9:38 p.m. ET.
