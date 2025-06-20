Detroit Tigers Youngster Hits Absurdly Historic Home Run in Tough Loss
The Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader on Thursday with the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning the first game 9-2 before losing the second game 8-4 in 10-innings.
After the full day, the Tigers are now 48-28, which is the best record in the American League. PIttsburgh is 30-46 and in last place in the National League Central.
Young Tigers' infielder Colt Keith hit a home run in the nightcap as part of a 1-for-4 day. He had two runs scored and two RBIs, and his blast also made some unique Tigers history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
COLT KEITH!
This pitch was 4.22 ft above the ground
That’s tied for the second-highest pitch anyone has homered off of this year
and
The highest pitch a Tigers player has homered off of under pitch tracking (2008)
Keith, 23, is hitting .247 for the year with five homers, 22 RBIs and a .338 on-base percentage. A former fifth-round pick out of the Mississippi high school ranks, he's an integral part of the Detroit future, and he's also a nice piece in the Detroit present.
The Tigers will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the surging Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as right-hander Jack Flaherty (DET) battles against fellow righty Shane Baz (TBR).
Flaherty has put together an up-and-down season, going 5-7 thus far with a 4.03 ERA. Baz is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA.
Tampa Bay is 41-34 and just 2.5 games back in the American League East.
