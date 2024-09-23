Fastball

Detroit Tigers Making Shocking Roster Move as Playoff Push Mounts

The Detroit Tigers are trying to complete an epic run to make the playoffs in 2024, and they are getting help from a top prospect in order to make that reality.

Erie SeaWolves starting pitcher Jackson Jobe throws against the Somerset Patriots at UPMC Park in Erie on July 11, 2024.
Erie SeaWolves starting pitcher Jackson Jobe throws against the Somerset Patriots at UPMC Park in Erie on July 11, 2024. / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Tigers are making a shocking roster move with six games left in the regular season. As they look to punch their first ticket to the playoffs since 2014, they've called up top prospect Jackson Jobe.

Per Cody Stavenhagen on social media:

The Tigers are calling up Jackson Jobe.

He's expected to pitch out of the bullpen as of now

Shelby Miller will be DFA'd as the corresponding move, per a source

Jobe is the No. 2 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft. He was taken No. 3 overall and hails from Oklahoma. He is the No. 1 overall pitching prospect in all of baseball.

He's experienced plenty of injuries in the minor leagues but has made 21 appearances this season, all starts. He's gone 5-3 across three different levels with a 2.36 ERA. He's made just two appearances at Triple-A but went 4-2 at Double-A with a 1.95 ERA.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

After throwing more of a dead-zone fastball in high school, the 6-foot-2 right-hander has added more ride to the heater, and he aims for 18 inches of induced vertical break on the 94-97 mph pitch. As if that wasn’t dangerous enough, his 82-85 mph slider remains his best offering, with spin rates regularly above 3,000 rpm and sweeping horizontal movement of 10-17 inches. He added an 88-92 mph cutter for 2023 that gave him a tighter, more controllable look, and his mid-80s changeup improved with more killed spin, making him a tough at-bat for lefties too.

The Tigers enter play on Monday at 82-74. They are tied for the second and third wild card spot in the American League. Both teams are 1.0 game ahead of the Minnesota Twins and 2.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays for a new series beginning Tuesday.

