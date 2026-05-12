Dodgers Early Winners From Alek Thomas Deal: Instant NL West Impact

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks came together on a deal on Tuesday afternoon.

It's always a bit surprising to see division rivals come together on a trade, but that is exactly what happened as the Diamondbacks opted to trade outfielder Alek Thomas to the Dodgers in exchange for 17-year-old outfield prospect Jose Requena.

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/kWiTYgQ11T — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 12, 2026

Let's take a look at this deal from both sides as well as the National League West impact.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the short term, the Dodgers win out on this deal. While the Diamondbacks designated Thomas for assignment last week, he's still a five-year big league veteran with 31 homers and a career .230 batting average. That may not sound great, but he's a legit big leaguer. He also plays good defense. Right now, he's in the 83rd percentile in outs above average with two. Last year, he was much better offensively. He played in 143 games for the Diamondbacks and slashed .249/.289/.370 with nine homers, 38 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 21 walks, 19 doubles, three triples and 51 runs scored.

This season, he has slashed .181/.222/.340 with two homers, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases in 28 games played. Clearly, it hasn't been a good season for Thomas — outside of his defense — but he's just 26 years and and has upside. If there's a team that can get more out of him, it would be the Dodgers.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

For the Diamondbacks, getting anything in return is positive. Again, the Diamondbacks had already designated Thomas for assignment. He simply could've been claimed off waivers. Instead, the Diamondbacks were able to get another lottery ticket in Requena and now will try to develop him down in the majors.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that three teams were interested in Thomas, but the Dodgers were the only team to offer a player.

"There were three teams that were interested in Alek Thomas — only the Dodgers offered a player in return," Gambadoro wrote. "Hard to get much for a DFA player (cash considerations even top out at $100K) so best to take a flyer on a young player at the bottom of an organization with some upside and hope in the long run he pans out. Jose Requena is a RF with some power and will start in the DSL."

NL West Impact

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the Diamondbacks, this doesn't really impact the club much. The Diamondbacks already DFA'd Thomas and had a plan in place to replace him in the majors. For the Dodgers, this makes their bench even better. The outfield was one area that was a bit thin, at least by the Dodgers' standards. Now, they have another legit big leaguer to come off the bench to play good defense and help. Los Angeles already is better on paper.