Dodgers About to Become Even Scarier for National League

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions and are about to get a lot more dangerous.

Right now, Los Angeles is 23-14 on the season, despite a handful of injuries impacting the club. The Dodgers are missing guys like former Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts, two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Gavin Stone, Edwin Díaz, Enrique Hernández, and Tommy Edman, among others. Despite all of that talent on the shelf, the Dodgers have the third-best record in the National League.

Teams around the National League should be a bit nervous right now, though. Because of the injuries, the Dodgers have been a bit vulnerable. When the Dodgers are healthy, there is no denying the fact that they are the best team in the league by far. They are inching closer to that. Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets, announced on X that Betts is expected to play with the club on Friday and Saturday on a minor league rehab assignment.

The Dodgers Star Is Almost Back

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) at bat against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Breaking: Eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and former MVP Mookie Betts is scheduled to play for the Comets Friday & Saturday as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment," the official account shared on X.

BREAKING: Eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and former MVP Mookie Betts is scheduled to play for the Comets Friday & Saturday as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment!



🎟️: https://t.co/eeScJIhiNv



(Note: Scheduled rehab assignments are subject to change.) pic.twitter.com/ihauVeAsHH — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 7, 2026

Other teams around the National League have been able to gain ground — or even surpass Los Angeles — due to injuries. Now, Betts clearly isn't far from a return if he's already scheduled to play two games in Triple-A. Betts has played in just eight games so far this season, but this is a former MVP, eight-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and six-time Gold Glove Award winner we're talking about.

The second he returns to the field, the teams that will be impacted by this the most are the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres are in second place in the National League West at 22-14, just a half-game behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are in third place in the division at 17-19. Betts is a game-changer and if the club can stay healthy, there's no reason why the Padres or Diamondbacks should come close in that direction.

Again, these teams had chances to close the gap, but that time is almost up. The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are tied for the best record in the National League at 26-12. But, again, they aren't at the same level as a healthy Dodgers team. Betts isn't ready to return yet, but things are about to get more interesting in the National League.