MLB’s Top 5 Pitchers Right Now And Toughest Snubs

With May now here, now is a good time to take a look back on April and March across Major League Baseball.

April was the first full month of the season after a handful of days towards the end of March. It's a good sample size and we've seen some great performances already. Much has been said about the top sluggers out there. Yordan Álvarez, Munetaka Murakami, and Aaron Judge are leading the league with 12 homers apiece. Offense typically gets the most headlines, but let's take a step away and look at the top pitchers around the league after one full month.

Outside Looking In

Apr 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) reacts after an inning ending double play in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean and Chris Sale

There are few young hurlers who have gotten the buzz that McLean has so far this season. He has been great and has a 2.55 ERA in six starts. While this is the case, the Mets have been brutal and McLean is 1-2 on the season. Sale has been even better. He has a 2.31 ERA and a 38-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings pitched.

No. 5: Nick Martinez, Tampa Bay Rays

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Nick Martinez is 35 years old and is off to the best start to a season of his career to this point. He has made six starts and has a 1.70 ERA and a 24-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 innings pitched. He may not have the biggest name of the starters thriving around the league right now, but he should get his flowers.

No. 4: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

Apr 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Baseball is better when deGrom is healthy and pitching at his best. The righty has made six starts so far this season and is pitching at an elite level, despite the fact that he's 37 years old. deGrom has a 2.01 ERA and an eye-popping 40-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His advanced metrics are great as well. There are few hurlers in big league history who have the talent that deGrom does. He's showing that right now.

No. 3: Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Cam Schlittler has made seven starts so far this season and has a 1.51 ERA and a 49-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 2/3 innings pitched. On top of that, he has a 4-1 record. Schlittler also is just 25 years old. Imagine what this Yankees rotation is going to look like with him, Schlittler and Gerrit Cole all healthy at some point this season? A dangerous trio for opposing teams, to say the least.

No. 2: José Soriano, Los Angeles Angels

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Like Martinez, Soriano may not have a big name, but fans need to give him his flowers. Soriano is 5-1 on the season with a 0.84 ERA across seven starts. Soriano has been electric and should be the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award after one month.

No. 1: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ohtani has made five starts so far this season and has a 0.60 ERA and a 34-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 innings pitched. His 0.60 ERA is the best mark in baseball. What can't he do?