MLB’s Top 5 Pitchers Right Now And Toughest Snubs
With May now here, now is a good time to take a look back on April and March across Major League Baseball.
April was the first full month of the season after a handful of days towards the end of March. It's a good sample size and we've seen some great performances already. Much has been said about the top sluggers out there. Yordan Álvarez, Munetaka Murakami, and Aaron Judge are leading the league with 12 homers apiece. Offense typically gets the most headlines, but let's take a step away and look at the top pitchers around the league after one full month.
Outside Looking In
Nolan McLean and Chris Sale
There are few young hurlers who have gotten the buzz that McLean has so far this season. He has been great and has a 2.55 ERA in six starts. While this is the case, the Mets have been brutal and McLean is 1-2 on the season. Sale has been even better. He has a 2.31 ERA and a 38-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings pitched.
No. 5: Nick Martinez, Tampa Bay Rays
Nick Martinez is 35 years old and is off to the best start to a season of his career to this point. He has made six starts and has a 1.70 ERA and a 24-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 innings pitched. He may not have the biggest name of the starters thriving around the league right now, but he should get his flowers.
No. 4: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
Baseball is better when deGrom is healthy and pitching at his best. The righty has made six starts so far this season and is pitching at an elite level, despite the fact that he's 37 years old. deGrom has a 2.01 ERA and an eye-popping 40-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His advanced metrics are great as well. There are few hurlers in big league history who have the talent that deGrom does. He's showing that right now.
No. 3: Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees
Cam Schlittler has made seven starts so far this season and has a 1.51 ERA and a 49-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 2/3 innings pitched. On top of that, he has a 4-1 record. Schlittler also is just 25 years old. Imagine what this Yankees rotation is going to look like with him, Schlittler and Gerrit Cole all healthy at some point this season? A dangerous trio for opposing teams, to say the least.
No. 2: José Soriano, Los Angeles Angels
Like Martinez, Soriano may not have a big name, but fans need to give him his flowers. Soriano is 5-1 on the season with a 0.84 ERA across seven starts. Soriano has been electric and should be the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award after one month.
No. 1: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani has made five starts so far this season and has a 0.60 ERA and a 34-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 innings pitched. His 0.60 ERA is the best mark in baseball. What can't he do?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com